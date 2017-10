Trenerica fitnessa vježba i u krevetu dok brine o bolesnoj djeci

The boob'd and bed workout 💕✨ We have a very sick household 😭 Lachie and Sammy have ear infections and little miss Madi has picked up a bad cold, it's HEARTBREAKING 😢 I know there will be no chance for me to get a workout in today as it's going to be nutso with 3 sick little bubs hanging off me so I did a few exercises while we were waking up this morning. It's just enough to help me start the day with POSITIVITY as we all know how hard it can be with sick kiddos - like, REAL HARD!!! Sure today's workout didn't work up much of a sweat but what it did do is help me smile so I'm going to take that as a win 💖 Anyone else out there have sick kiddies at the moment?! Remember to fit in even just 5 minutes of exercise if you can - it will help you cope sooooo much better I promise! ❤️😘 #girlyexercises #fitgirlsguide #homeexercises #motherhood #igmotherhood #fitmum #mumlife #fitpregnancy #postpartum #breastfeeding #homeabs #homesquats #fitmomsofig #normalisebreastfeeding

