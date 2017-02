Gigi Hadid krasi naslovnicu Voguea, na snimanju joj se pridružio i brat

Truly grateful and honored to have shot my second @britishvogue cover !! (it's still an honor in itself to spend a day with #lucindachambers @mariotestino @tompecheux @orlandopita ! thanks for a lovely one my friends!) 🌊🌊🙏🏼💙 on stands Friday - Feb 3rd!! xx

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:20am PST