Nominacije za Zlatnu malinu: Među najgorim filmovima "Zoolander 2"
Objavljena je lista nominovanih za nagradu Zlatna malina koja se dodjeljuje za najlošije filmove godine. Sve upućuje na titansku borbu između filmova "Batman vs Superman" i "Zoolander 2".
Satira o modnoj industriji "Zoolander" ima devet nominacija među kojima je ona za najgoreg glavnog i najgoreg sporednog glumca Bena Stillera i Owena Wilsona.
Odmah iza njih na listi je film "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" koji ima osam nominacija, duo Ben Affleck i Henry Cavill su u trci za najgori duo glumaca, a Jesse Eisenberg za najgoreg sporednog glumca.
Nominovan je i dokumentarac "Hillaryna Amerika: Tajna historija Demokratske partije", kao i Dinesh D'Souza za najgoreg glumca, a Bruce Schooley za najgoreg režisera.
Organizatori dodjele Zlatne maline kazali su da je 2016. godina bila posebna jer je imala užasne filmove.
Pobjednici će biti proglašeni 25. februara.
Najgora fotografija
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
Najgori glumac
Ben Affleck / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
Najgora glumica
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner (kao Hillary Clinton) / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
Najgora sporedna glumica
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
Najgori sporedni glumac
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Najgori duo
Ben Affleck & njegov BFF (Najgori neprijatelji zauvijek) Henry Cavill / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Bilo koja dva Egipćana / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp i njegov kostim / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Cijela ekipa glumaca / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry i njena uvijek ista perika / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller i njegov BFF (Ne tako zabavan prijatelj) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Najgori režiser
Dinesh D’Souza i Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
Najgori nastavak ili remake
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
Najgori scenario
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
