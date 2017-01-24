Objavljena je lista nominovanih za nagradu Zlatna malina koja se dodjeljuje za najlošije filmove godine. Sve upućuje na titansku borbu između filmova "Batman vs Superman" i "Zoolander 2".

Objavljena je lista nominovanih za nagradu Zlatna malina koja se dodjeljuje za najlošije filmove godine. Sve upućuje na titansku borbu između filmova "Batman vs Superman" i "Zoolander 2".

Satira o modnoj industriji "Zoolander" ima devet nominacija među kojima je ona za najgoreg glavnog i najgoreg sporednog glumca Bena Stillera i Owena Wilsona.Odmah iza njih na listi je film "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" koji ima osam nominacija, duo Ben Affleck i Henry Cavill su u trci za najgori duo glumaca, a Jesse Eisenberg za najgoreg sporednog glumca.Nominovan je i dokumentarac "Hillaryna Amerika: Tajna historija Demokratske partije", kao i Dinesh D'Souza za najgoreg glumca, a Bruce Schooley za najgoreg režisera.Organizatori dodjele Zlatne maline kazali su da je 2016. godina bila posebna jer je imala užasne filmove.Pobjednici će biti proglašeni 25. februara.Batman vs Superman: Dawn of JusticeDirty GrandpaGods of EgyptHillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyIndependence Day: ResurgenceZoolander No. 2Ben Affleck / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of JusticeGerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has FallenHenry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeRobert de Niro / Dirty GrandpaDinesh D’Souza / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyBen Stiller / Zoolander No. 2Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsTyler Perry / BOO! A Medea HalloweenJulia Roberts / Mother’s DayBecky Turner (kao Hillary Clinton) / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyNaomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-InShailene Woodley / Divergent Series: AllegiantJulianne Hough / Dirty GrandpaKate Hudson / Mother’s DayAubrey Plaza / Dirty GrandpaJane Seymour / Fifty Shades of BlackSela Ward / Independence Day: ResurgenceKristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2Nicolas Cage / SnowdenJohnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking GlassWill Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2Jesse Eisenberg / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of JusticeJared Leto / Suicide SquadOwen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2Ben Affleck & njegov BFF (Najgori neprijatelji zauvijek) Henry Cavill / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of JusticeBilo koja dva Egipćana / Gods of EgyptJohnny Depp i njegov kostim / Alice Through the Looking GlassCijela ekipa glumaca / Collateral BeautyTyler Perry i njena uvijek ista perika / BOO! A Medea HalloweenBen Stiller i njegov BFF (Ne tako zabavan prijatelj) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2Dinesh D’Souza i Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyRoland Emmerich / Independence Day: ResurgenceTyler Perry / BOO! A Medea HalloweenAlex Proyas / Gods of EgyptZack Snyder / Batman vs Superman: Dawn of JusticeBen Stiller / Zoolander No. 2Alice Through the Looking GlassBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of JusticeFifty Shades of BlackIndependence Day: ResurgenceTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsZoolander No. 2Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeDirty GrandpaGods of EgyptHillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyIndependence Day: ResurgenceSuicide Squad