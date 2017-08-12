Talentovana mama od suprugovih starih košulja pravi haljine za kćerke
I've loved making dresses for my little girls out of men's shirts because it is pretty fast and the transformation is always drastic. I tried so hard to keep my kids clean all day to preserve their dresses but she some how found nail polish and spotted her dress in blue the last hour of the wedding reception. I tried everything to get the spots out without success so now I'm thinking of tie-dying this dress blue. White is such a hard color for kids. #sewingproject #nopattern #transformation #repurpose #whitedress #flowergirl #littlegirl #littlegirldress #sew #sewing #weddingdress
Tkaninu nikada ne kupuje i svaka haljinica je napravljena od stare košulje njenoj supruga. Ovim hobijem se počela baviti prije dvije godine kada je njen suprug nakon čišćenja ormara htio baciti košulju koja se skupila nakon pranja.
I wanted to show you this dramatic transformation of what these dresses started as and what they became. I love how much the color enhanced the look of these dresses. #mensdressshirttogirlsdress #beforeandafter #transform #transformation #sew #dyeclothes #dye #whitetoblue #whitetopink #diy #littlegirldress #mothermakes #girlsdress #newdress
Nakon završetka svake haljine, Stephanie napravi prije i poslije fotografije djevojčica, u košulji i haljini. Osim što je obogatila ormar svojih kćerki, Stephanie kaže da joj je šivanje pomoglo da pobijedi postporođajnu depresiju.
I have a little tutorial coming of how to make this dress yourself. It is so easy and so cute. Also, I love having these two girls only 12moths apart. They are such great friends and I'm excited to see their friendship grow as they get older. #sewing #sew #diy #diysew #dyisewing #mothermakes #refashion #sewfun #mensshirt #beforeandafter #beforeandafter #doityourself #crafts #quicksew #quicksewingproject
"Imam snažnu želju za stvaranjem stvari i želim se ispuniti na više načina, osim toga što sam mama. Vjerujem da je važno da djece vide da su njihove roditelji strastveni i da slijede svoje snove", kazala je Stephanie.
I've loved transforming men's dress shirts into dresses for my girls. It is a faster way to finish a project because the buttons and hemming is already done on the shirt. Also, fitting clothes on little kids is so much easier than on myself. I made both of my girls pinafore dresses and it only took me a hour on each dress. The girls love their dresses and didn't want to take them off to sleep which made my tired mama heart swell. #pinaforedress #sewing #sew #refasion #transformation #beforeandafter #sewfun #mothermakes #diy #quicksew #quicksewing
