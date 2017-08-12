{{error}}
Talentovana mama od suprugovih starih košulja pravi haljine za kćerke

Talentovana mama od suprugovih starih košulja pravi haljine za kćerke
Talentovana mama od suprugovih starih košulja pravi haljine za kćerke
Ukoliko imate muškarca u kući to znači da imate barem nekoliko starih košulja koje više ne nosi. Ne morate ih ni baciti niti nekome pokloniti, a mogu vam uštedjeti novac. Talentovana mlada majka iz Utaha koristi upravo stare suprugove košulje kako bi za svoje kćerke napravila predivne haljine.
Stephanie Miller je 27-godišnja majka četvero djece koja na Instagram profilu mothermakesx4 objavljuje odjeću koju šije za svoje kćerke.



Tkaninu nikada ne kupuje i svaka haljinica je napravljena od stare košulje njenoj supruga. Ovim hobijem se počela baviti prije dvije godine kada je njen suprug nakon čišćenja ormara htio baciti košulju koja se skupila nakon pranja.



Nakon završetka svake haljine, Stephanie napravi prije i poslije fotografije djevojčica, u košulji i haljini. Osim što je obogatila ormar svojih kćerki, Stephanie kaže da joj je šivanje pomoglo da pobijedi postporođajnu depresiju.



"Imam snažnu želju za stvaranjem stvari i želim se ispuniti na više načina, osim toga što sam mama. Vjerujem da je važno da djece vide da su njihove roditelji strastveni i da slijede svoje snove", kazala je Stephanie.

haljine majka hobi
