See you tonight BierYogis! 18:30 doors open, 19:00 start. 8€ entry plus beer at the bar- don't forget your mat and favourite drinking buddy! Prost & namaste! 🍻 #Berlin #bier #BierYoga #beer #beeryoga #fitness #fun #thursday #berlinlife #yogainspiration #yogalove

A photo posted by BierYoga (@bieryoga) on Aug 4, 2016 at 1:10am PDT