New Disney Princess Wedding Gowns by Kuraudia Co.

Who says a wedding gown has to be white? Japanese wedding gown company Kuraudia Co. has just shown 14 licensed dresses inspired by 6 different princesses- Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella from Cinderella, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. There are also 6 matching tuxedos for the “princes” that correspond to the princesses. Right now it isn’t known if they will be released in the United States and it seems they are for rental and not purchase. According to Japan Bullet: “The

