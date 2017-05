Post-workshop words from one awesome student today in Little Rock: The last year has been HARD, and I've viewed it through a lens of failure, disappointment, and weakness. But, what if it's not? What if it is all just a step to a new beginning-a necessary part of the journey. The bottom that I had to hit in order to FINALLY find a loving home right here within myself. What if I'm not the problem, but the answer? I think she's onto something :) Photo by @cheyennegil

