Catastrophic flooding in #PuertoRico from the #HurricaneMaria this morning. Please stay safe.. #severeweather #MariaPR #MARIA Source: FB pic.twitter.com/nOUaluDY2X

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #PuertoRico. #USFWS responders are on the way to help with recovery. pic.twitter.com/Z8hSva3h6U