1,000 firefighters battling Southern California wildfire that's burned over 6,000 acres, destroyed at least 9 homes https://t.co/ynXWl5XANh pic.twitter.com/1ay31XZrah

"We can't get in front of this fire": Firefighters battle fast-moving wildfires north of Napa, California https://t.co/DS7LKnKT3u pic.twitter.com/vrDOJibslF