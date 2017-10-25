I’m sorry I let everyone down. I gave it my all out there, and I truly hope it showed. I’d rather lose then give y’all a boring fight because I appreciate every one of you... sponsors, coaches, friends, family and fans... and the worst part was knowing I couldn’t get the job done for all of you. . Congrats to a game Kristina Williams, who had an answer for everything I tried. OSU! . And incase everyone is wondering, YES, I will be back. Nothing will ever take the fight out of me, not even this broken nose. I knew coming into this new world I was taking a big risk, and this is all part of my journey. . You’ve all heard how resilient I am. Now watch me bounce back. 👸🏼🍀❤️ Heat ⭐️ a special thank you to @bellatormma @dibellaent @shihandevon @danielgracie @fenix2317 #coachnick @jlewbags @hillimpact @dekalbmarkethall @foragersnyc for all your support ⭐️

