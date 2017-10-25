Proslavljenu Heather Hardy pretukla MMA debitantica i nanijela joj teške povrede
I’m sorry I let everyone down. I gave it my all out there, and I truly hope it showed. I’d rather lose then give y’all a boring fight because I appreciate every one of you... sponsors, coaches, friends, family and fans... and the worst part was knowing I couldn’t get the job done for all of you. . Congrats to a game Kristina Williams, who had an answer for everything I tried. OSU! . And incase everyone is wondering, YES, I will be back. Nothing will ever take the fight out of me, not even this broken nose. I knew coming into this new world I was taking a big risk, and this is all part of my journey. . You’ve all heard how resilient I am. Now watch me bounce back. 👸🏼🍀❤️ Heat ⭐️ a special thank you to @bellatormma @dibellaent @shihandevon @danielgracie @fenix2317 #coachnick @jlewbags @hillimpact @dekalbmarkethall @foragersnyc for all your support ⭐️
Hardy je u meču pretrpjela tešku frakturu nosa, ali samo tri dana kasnije ponovo se obratila fanovima na društvenim mrežama te je objavila fotografiju koja pokazuje kako joj se lice već počelo oporavljati.
"Hvala svima na porukama podrške i ljubavi koje mi šaljete. Završila sam s dva crna oka, slomljenim nosom s obje strane i devet šavova na licu. Sva sam natečena, ali već sutra se vraćam u dvoranu. Nema odustajanja za ovu djevojku", zaključuje Heather.
Carlo Ancelotti bi ubrzo trebao postati trener kineskog Guangzhou
Gimnastičarke Slobode i Victorije osvojile 18 medalja na turniru u Sofiji
Tekst ispravke: