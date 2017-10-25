{{error}}
Žestok poraz

Proslavljenu Heather Hardy pretukla MMA debitantica i nanijela joj teške povrede

prije 43m
Proslavljenu Heather Hardy pretukla MMA debitantica i nanijela joj teške povrede
Foto: Instagram/Heather Hardy
Proslavljena bokserka Heather Hardy nedavno je u MMA doživjela žestok poraz od debitantice Kristine Williams, a odmah nakon što je poražena obratila se svojim fanovima na društvenim mrežama te je najavila brz povratak.
"Žao mi je što sam vas sve razočarala. Dala sam sve od sebe te se nadam da se to vidjelo. Radije bih izgubila nego da gledatelji dobiju dosadnu borbu jer cijenim svoje fanove, trenere, prijatelje i porodicu. Čestitke Kristini Williams koja je imala odgovor na sve što sam ponudila te večeri. U slučaju da se neki od vas pitaju… Da, vratit ću se! Ništa ne može izbiti borbu iz mene, čak ni ovaj slomljeni nos. Znala sam u šta se upuštam kada sam krenula u ovaj sport. Ovo sve je velik rizik, ali i dugačko putovanje. Vidjet ćete koliko sam čvrsta i otporna. Gledajte me kako se vraćam!", napisala je u Instagram postu koji je oduševio MMA javnost.

I’m sorry I let everyone down. I gave it my all out there, and I truly hope it showed. I’d rather lose then give y’all a boring fight because I appreciate every one of you... sponsors, coaches, friends, family and fans... and the worst part was knowing I couldn’t get the job done for all of you. . Congrats to a game Kristina Williams, who had an answer for everything I tried. OSU! . And incase everyone is wondering, YES, I will be back. Nothing will ever take the fight out of me, not even this broken nose. I knew coming into this new world I was taking a big risk, and this is all part of my journey. . You’ve all heard how resilient I am. Now watch me bounce back. 👸🏼🍀❤️ Heat ⭐️ a special thank you to @bellatormma @dibellaent @shihandevon @danielgracie @fenix2317 #coachnick @jlewbags @hillimpact @dekalbmarkethall @foragersnyc for all your support ⭐️

Hardy je u meču pretrpjela tešku frakturu nosa, ali samo tri dana kasnije ponovo se obratila fanovima na društvenim mrežama te je objavila fotografiju koja pokazuje kako joj se lice već počelo oporavljati.

"Hvala svima na porukama podrške i ljubavi koje mi šaljete. Završila sam s dva crna oka, slomljenim nosom s obje strane i devet šavova na licu. Sva sam natečena, ali već sutra se vraćam u dvoranu. Nema odustajanja za ovu djevojku", zaključuje Heather.
