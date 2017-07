Priyanka Chopra će producirati seriju o životu bolivudske zvijezde Madhuri Dixit

One of the favorite parts of my job, is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience. Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing. The incredible Madhuri Dixit's real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can't wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out. Again, it’s unchartered territory for me, producing a show for American television but I’m blessed to have a great set of partners in Mark Gordon Company's Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper, along with ABC Studios to develop and produce this very fun idea. After having an incredible experience with them on Quantico, this seemed like a perfect extension of our partnership. I’ve only just begun and there is little I can share at this point about any of the projects but I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. Stay tuned. @abcnetwork #NickPepper #MarkGordon @madhuridixitnene @newyorksri @purplepebblepictures

