Dwayne Johnson snima dokumentarac o zatvorenicima koji dobijaju novu šansu

I started getting arrested at 14yrs old. Our new @SevenBucksProds project means a lot to me. We take you inside one of the most hardcore prison boot camps in the world. Their success rate is unprecedented. In 2012 when I walked into this Dade County facility to speak with these offenders about taking advantage of their second shot at life, I knew then this was a place the world needed to see. All lives matter. Break them down hard. Build them up strong. Change is real. Set your calendars for MARCH 27th on @HBO. #HBODocumentariesFilm #SevenBucksProds #RockAndAHardPlace

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:32am PST