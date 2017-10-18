Objavila fotografiju nakon dvostruke mastektomije da bi potaknula druge da kontrolišu svoje tijelo

2 years ago today, I had both my boobies removed due to a diagnosis of Stage II breast cancer. Even though I have my hair back and my tots look pretty good after reconstruction if I do say so myself, I will never be able to shake the feeling of fear that the thing that tried to kill me will return. I am so thankful for the people in my life that have stuck by my side, but I still mourn the relationships I lost with people who couldn't deal with my disease. Life is fucking crazy and sad and joyous and wild, and we’ll never know what could hit us tomorrow, but if we can at least try to prevent illness, let's do it. Feel yourself up today, go get a check-up, talk to your tribe about health and wellness, dance, run, jump around, and keep living, no matter how hard it might be sometimes. To my #1 breast friend @batmansmom, this post is dedicated to you. You have no idea how much you've helped me through the darkness. Also, @maudheline happy birthday to you, you’re one of the strongest survivors I’ve ever met. You’ll find the light soon, I just know it. #breastcancerawarenessmonth 🎀 #breastfriend #breastcancer #nicetots #survivor OH AND thank you @briziegler for naming the new girls : Cheech on the left, Chong on the right 😊

