Objavila fotografiju nakon dvostruke mastektomije da bi potaknula druge da kontrolišu svoje tijelo
"Prije dvije godine hirurški su mi odstranjene obje dojke zbog karcinoma. Iako ponovo imam kosu, a moje grudi izgledaju prilično dobro nakon rekonstrukcije, nikada se neću osloboditi osjećaja straha da će se vratiti ono što me je pokušalo ubiti", napisala je Amanda.
2 years ago today, I had both my boobies removed due to a diagnosis of Stage II breast cancer. Even though I have my hair back and my tots look pretty good after reconstruction if I do say so myself, I will never be able to shake the feeling of fear that the thing that tried to kill me will return. I am so thankful for the people in my life that have stuck by my side, but I still mourn the relationships I lost with people who couldn't deal with my disease. Life is fucking crazy and sad and joyous and wild, and we’ll never know what could hit us tomorrow, but if we can at least try to prevent illness, let's do it. Feel yourself up today, go get a check-up, talk to your tribe about health and wellness, dance, run, jump around, and keep living, no matter how hard it might be sometimes. To my #1 breast friend @batmansmom, this post is dedicated to you. You have no idea how much you've helped me through the darkness. Also, @maudheline happy birthday to you, you’re one of the strongest survivors I’ve ever met. You’ll find the light soon, I just know it. #breastcancerawarenessmonth 🎀 #breastfriend #breastcancer #nicetots #survivor OH AND thank you @briziegler for naming the new girls : Cheech on the left, Chong on the right 😊
Svoj put do izlječenja je dokumentovala na blogu "Thanks, I Have Cancer" gdje opisuje kako je bolest utjecala na njen život kako bi potaknula one koji je prate da redovno provjeravaju svoje tijelo.
Thanks to tons of shares and interest in my story, I’ve had so many wonderful women around the world reach out to me about their own experiences with cancer. I want to re-share my blog about my journey through diagnosis, treatment and all the crazy things between, link in my profile. Thank you to all the people who are helping me celebrate my life and survival during #breastcancerawarenessmonth PHOTOSHOOT styled by @lisasaysgah photography by @annaalexia 💕💪🏼
"Veoma sam zahvalna ljudima koji su bili uz mene, ali još uvijek žalim za odnosima koji su prekinuti jer se neki ljudi nisu mogli nositi s mojom bolešću. Život je lud, tužan, radostan i divlji i nikad nećemo znati šta nas čeka sutra, ali ako barem možemo pokušati spriječiti bolest, učinimo to. Pregledajte se danas, idite kod ljekara, razgovarajte o zdravlju, plešite, trčite, skačite i nastavite živjeti, bez obzira na to koliko to ponekad bilo teško", poručila je Amanda.
Njen post je preplavljen komentarima i riječima podrške, a veliki broj ljudi joj je zahvalio što je podijelila fotografiju i uputila riječi ohrabrenja.
