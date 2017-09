Neobičan napitak: Tajvanci proizveli čaj sa sirom

Little Fluffy Head makes me wanna #SayCheeseTea! 🧀🍵 It takes a little bit to get used to the flavors but I'm obsessed with their "Chedd-cha" which satisfies both my sweet and savory cravings in one go! "Dirty Mess" is also another favorite and dat creme brûlée foam is EVERYTHING. 🙌🏼

A post shared by This Is Why I'm a Panda (@quarter.panda) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT